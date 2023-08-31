Greif (NYSE:GEF) Receives Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $94.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.49% from the company’s current price.

GEF has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Greif from $66.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Greif in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE:GEF traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.59. 78,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,029. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.87. Greif has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.21. Greif had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $101,471.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,132,444.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.27, for a total value of $205,593.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,621,311.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,108,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Greif by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Greif in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Greif by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 5,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

