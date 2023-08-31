Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $60.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.27.

HALO stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 156,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,011. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.50.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.69, for a total value of $426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,624,301.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,345,700. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 35.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 15,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

