Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) versus Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Head to Head Contrast

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) and Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Bangkok Bank Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hanmi Financial 26.96% 15.25% 1.34% Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hanmi Financial and Bangkok Bank Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hanmi Financial $308.01 million 1.71 $101.39 million $3.21 5.40 Bangkok Bank Public N/A N/A N/A $18.47 0.25

Analyst Recommendations

Hanmi Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bangkok Bank Public. Bangkok Bank Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanmi Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hanmi Financial and Bangkok Bank Public, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hanmi Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 Bangkok Bank Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hanmi Financial currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.72%. Given Hanmi Financial’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hanmi Financial is more favorable than Bangkok Bank Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.0% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.7% of Bangkok Bank Public shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Hanmi Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Hanmi Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Bangkok Bank Public pays an annual dividend of $5.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 124.5%. Hanmi Financial pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bangkok Bank Public pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanmi Financial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Hanmi Financial beats Bangkok Bank Public on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hanmi Financial



Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides real estate loans, such as commercial property, construction, and residential property loans; and commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term loans and commercial lines of credit, as well as international finance, and trade services and products comprising letters of credit, and import and export financing. In addition, it offers consumer loans, secured and unsecured loans, home equity loans, residential mortgages, and credit cards; finance lending to small and middle market businesses; and small business administration loans for business purposes, which comprise owner-occupied commercial real estate, business acquisitions, start-ups, franchise financing, working capital, improvements and renovations, inventory and equipment, and debt-refinancing, as well as equipment lease financing. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Bangkok Bank Public



Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services. The company also provides business banking products and services comprising operating accounts; loans for SMEs, international trade, investment banking, and e-guarantee services; securities services, such as custodian, mutual fund supervisor, provident fund registrar, securities registrar, and debenture holders' representative services; personal loans for small businesses; payment, collection, and merchant services; digital banking services; and commercial cards. In addition, it offers trade finance, remittances, export and import, project, corporate finance, electronic services, and financial advisory services, as well as liquidity, fund, and asset management services. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Bangkok, Thailand.

