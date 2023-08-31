Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Shares Sold by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 43,300 shares during the period. Harmonic accounts for about 4.1% of RK Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. RK Capital Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Harmonic worth $18,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 411.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,271 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Harmonic during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,494,571. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 0.86. Harmonic Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $18.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Harmonic ( NASDAQ:HLIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Harmonic had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $155.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HLIT shares. Northland Securities cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Harmonic from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet downgraded Harmonic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Harmonic from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

