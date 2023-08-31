Hashan Silva Buys 101,265 Shares of CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB) Stock

CurveBeam AI Limited (ASX:CVB – Get Free Report) insider Hashan Silva acquired 101,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.40 ($0.26) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,100.94 ($25,871.57).

CurveBeam AI Limited provides medical imaging platforms and clinical assessment solutions that focus on the orthopedic market and general bone health screening and diagnostics. It builds artificial intelligence tools to aid in bone separation and segmentation, empowering orthopedic surgeons to make 3D-based deformity measurements to inform clinical decisions.

