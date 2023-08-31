HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.92% from the stock’s previous close.

HCP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut HashiCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HashiCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

HashiCorp stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $28.59. 933,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.14. HashiCorp has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.13.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,032,156.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,523 shares in the company, valued at $3,695,964.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 38,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $1,032,156.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,964.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 257,787 shares of company stock worth $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HCP. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 1.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 215.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

