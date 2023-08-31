HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $571-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.60 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.03) EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCP

HashiCorp Stock Performance

Shares of HashiCorp stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 2,857,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. HashiCorp has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $38.82.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $234,595.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,639.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

(Get Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.