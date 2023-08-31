HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.23)-($0.21) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.26). The company issued revenue guidance of $571-575 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $567.60 million. HashiCorp also updated its Q3 guidance to ($0.05)-($0.03) EPS.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HashiCorp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HashiCorp currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.64.
HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $137.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.11 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 48.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Equities analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,394 shares in the company, valued at $278,767.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 8,856 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total value of $234,595.44. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,639.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Henshall bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $268,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,767.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,005. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCP. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 188.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.
HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.
