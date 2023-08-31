Haverford Financial Services Inc. Acquires 15,281 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 2.1% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,479,000 after acquiring an additional 57,678,466 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26,580.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 4,330,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,090,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,834,000 after buying an additional 4,147,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.83. 14,580,788 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,883,002. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $64.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.72%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

