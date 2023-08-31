Haverford Financial Services Inc. Has $872,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEMG. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4,484.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 57,496 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $1,319,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 58,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,016,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA IEMG traded down $0.59 on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 9,109,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,008,591. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $71.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.83 and its 200-day moving average is $48.99.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

