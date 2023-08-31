Haverford Financial Services Inc. Makes New Investment in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.08. 250,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,603. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

