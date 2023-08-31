Haverford Financial Services Inc. Purchases 7,032 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,422 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Oracle makes up approximately 2.7% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $8,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $48,686,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 79.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 125.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $154,149.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,784,841.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE ORCL traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $120.39. 9,079,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,438,567. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.58. The firm has a market cap of $326.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ORCL. StockNews.com began coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $112.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

