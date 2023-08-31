Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.4% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 115,334.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915,771 shares during the period. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

SBUX stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.44. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269,511. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.18. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

