Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,046 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,877 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,046 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 5.0% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $15,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Bell Bank raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 88.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $412.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,702,329. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $417.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $377.27. The company has a market cap of $388.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $437.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.96.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.00, for a total value of $1,379,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,294,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,431 shares of company stock worth $160,930,754. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

