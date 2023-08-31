Haverford Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,636 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,780 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 3.3% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.82.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $1.66 on Thursday, reaching $65.17. 9,471,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,134,356. The company has a market capitalization of $83.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.26 and a 200 day moving average of $73.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

