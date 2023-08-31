Haverford Financial Services Inc. Trims Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Haverford Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up approximately 3.8% of Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Haverford Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,363,708,000 after acquiring an additional 430,524 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after buying an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,232,804,000 after buying an additional 57,862 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded up $4.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $700.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,916. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $681.86. The company has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,399,315. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on BlackRock from $928.00 to $921.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

