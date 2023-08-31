Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Hits New 12-Month High at $62.66

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.66 and last traded at $62.66, with a volume of 1812 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HWKN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial upgraded Hawkins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Hawkins Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $251.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 18.31%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hawkins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hawkins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 11,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

