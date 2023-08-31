HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OCS. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Oculis in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Oculis in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Oculis from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Oculis from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the second quarter worth $44,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Oculis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Oculis during the first quarter worth approximately $4,838,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.
