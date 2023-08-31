HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALPN

Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences

Shares of ALPN stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,896. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $612.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.