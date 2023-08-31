HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN)

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alpine Immune Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ALPN
Alpine Immune Sciences Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Immune Sciences
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 99.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 818.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 88.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 26.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alpine Immune Sciences
Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for the treatment of B cell-mediated inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Alpine Immune Sciences
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.