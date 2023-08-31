Head-To-Head Review: Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) versus Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Chartwell Retirement Residences pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. Chartwell Retirement Residences pays out -1,611.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 216.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A ($0.03) -272.19 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.63 million 7.21 $21.10 million $1.33 35.55

Analyst Recommendations

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Chartwell Retirement Residences. Chartwell Retirement Residences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chartwell Retirement Residences 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has a consensus target price of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 77.63%. Given Chartwell Retirement Residences’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Chartwell Retirement Residences is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Chartwell Retirement Residences and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chartwell Retirement Residences N/A N/A N/A Universal Health Realty Income Trust 19.73% 8.17% 3.04%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.8% of Chartwell Retirement Residences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Chartwell Retirement Residences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is in the business of serving and caring for Canada's seniors, committed to its vision of Making People's Lives BETTER and to providing a happier, healthier, and more fulfilling life experience for its residents. Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent living through to assisted living and long term care. Chartwell is the largest operator in Canada, serving over 25,000 residents in four provinces across the country.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

