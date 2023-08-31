HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW) Short Interest Update

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

HeartBeam Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BEATW opened at $0.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. HeartBeam has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

About HeartBeam

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

