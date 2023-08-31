HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of HEICO stock opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average is $170.27. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. HEICO has a one year low of $138.82 and a one year high of $182.18.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt purchased 781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HEICO by 41.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in HEICO by 15.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in HEICO in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 27.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

