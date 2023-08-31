HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.55 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

HEICO Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HEI opened at $168.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.27. HEICO has a 12-month low of $138.82 and a 12-month high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.84, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.97%.

In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, with a total value of $39,007.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, with a total value of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HEICO by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after purchasing an additional 40,452 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $85,710,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in HEICO by 336.7% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the first quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in HEICO by 8.0% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,547 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HEI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on HEICO from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.40.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

