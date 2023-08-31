HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $200.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on HEICO in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. Vertical Research raised HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on HEICO from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $197.40.

HEICO stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $168.71. The company had a trading volume of 669,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,205. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.27. HEICO has a 1 year low of $138.82 and a 1 year high of $182.18. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.93.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. HEICO had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $722.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.97%.

In other HEICO news, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt bought 781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares in the company, valued at $99,952.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HEICO news, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,142.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark H. Hildebrandt acquired 781 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,952.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,952.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,211 shares of company stock worth $157,944. 8.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $209,434,000 after buying an additional 40,452 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 3.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,198,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after buying an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in HEICO in the first quarter worth approximately $85,710,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HEICO by 4.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,002,000 after buying an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 336.7% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 348,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $59,584,000 after purchasing an additional 268,584 shares during the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

