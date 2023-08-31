Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stake Raised by RK Capital Management LLC

RK Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 55.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 92,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $6,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Helios Technologies by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HLIO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.85. 71,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,813. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.03 and a 12-month high of $72.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 1.20.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.14 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Helios Technologies from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

