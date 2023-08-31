Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO) versus British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Critical Analysis

Hempacco (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Free Report) and British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hempacco and British American Tobacco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hempacco -554.05% -92.95% -78.86% British American Tobacco N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Hempacco and British American Tobacco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hempacco 0 0 0 0 N/A British American Tobacco 0 2 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Hempacco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.6% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.8% of Hempacco shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of British American Tobacco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hempacco and British American Tobacco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hempacco $1.79 million 5.57 -$7.00 million ($0.43) -0.82 British American Tobacco $34.21 billion 1.96 $8.25 billion N/A N/A

British American Tobacco has higher revenue and earnings than Hempacco.

Summary

British American Tobacco beats Hempacco on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hempacco

(Get Free Report)

Hempacco Co., Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of smokable hemp and herb products in California. It offers The Real Stuff hemp smokables and flavored hemp rolling papers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California. Hempacco Co., Inc. is a subsidiary of Green Globe International, Inc.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands. It distributes its products to retail outlets. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

