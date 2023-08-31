Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) EVP Ibelis Montesino Sells 6,604 Shares of Stock

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) EVP Ibelis Montesino sold 6,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $98,993.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HLF stock opened at $15.19 on Thursday. Herbalife Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.14 and a 1-year high of $27.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Herbalife Ltd. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Herbalife in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Herbalife by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotion items.

