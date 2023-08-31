Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Short Interest Update

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 550,300 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the July 31st total of 581,400 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 326,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

HRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

In other Herc news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 108.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 20,374 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,435,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Herc during the first quarter worth $3,189,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HRI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.14. 204,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,463. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average is $122.42. Herc has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

