Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Short Interest Up 16.0% in August

Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 894,700 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the July 31st total of 771,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $21,625,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 397,664 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3,419.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 307,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 298,376 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,193,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,148,000 after buying an additional 254,391 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 852.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 248,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 222,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:HFWA opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $605.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.57. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $34.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $77.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.90 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 10.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HFWA. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Heritage Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

