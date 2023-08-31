Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average is $15.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.91.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HPE

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 9,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $155,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 251.9% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 16.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.