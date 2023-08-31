Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.52 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.20 billion-$7.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.49 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.15 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

HPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.91.

View Our Latest Report on HPE

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 302.9% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,865,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658,100 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,574,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,527,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097,741 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816,100 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth $41,433,000. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 2,577,300 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.