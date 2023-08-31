Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 63.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $94,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 32.0% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 359,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 62,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $690,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 3.1 %

HPE opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.87. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 21,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $373,173.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 615 shares in the company, valued at $10,860.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,635 shares of company stock worth $7,327,919 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

