HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) CEO Buys $48,100.00 in Stock

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) CEO Xiao Mou Zhang purchased 10,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $48,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,076,465. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Xiao Mou Zhang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 28th, Xiao Mou Zhang acquired 20,000 shares of HF Foods Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.82 per share, for a total transaction of $96,400.00.

HF Foods Group stock opened at $4.83 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average of $4.26. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.53 million, a P/E ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 1.67.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. HF Foods Group had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $292.31 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 111.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in HF Foods Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

