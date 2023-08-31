HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 49,031 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 322,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,031 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.39% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $25,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,201,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after buying an additional 109,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,569 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 797,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,221,000 after purchasing an additional 194,025 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 605,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,801,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,316,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $85.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.71. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $86.06.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

