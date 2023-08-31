HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 462,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $27,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 598.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 187.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the fourth quarter worth $121,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.02.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.