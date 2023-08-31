HighTower Advisors LLC Has $23.67 Million Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Agilent Technologies worth $23,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $73,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:A opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $113.28 and a one year high of $160.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The medical research company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on A. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.12.

View Our Latest Report on Agilent Technologies

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $122,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total transaction of $415,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,732.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.