HighTower Advisors LLC Has $25.82 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $25,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VV stock opened at $206.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.23. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $159.02 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

