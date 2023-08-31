HighTower Advisors LLC Has $30.02 Million Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 645,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,823 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $30,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

