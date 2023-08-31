HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,506 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,787,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $163.57 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.68 and a 200 day moving average of $208.98. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.18 and a 12 month high of $283.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $243.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.04.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

