HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 27,885 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,885 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $29,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $635,274,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after buying an additional 3,463,502 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $149,051,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $121,527,000. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Oppenheimer lowered General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

In other news, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $995.44 per share, with a total value of $34,999,670.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,361,270.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder General Electric Pension Trust acquired 35,160 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $995.44 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,160 shares in the company, valued at $174,361,270.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE opened at $114.31 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.37. General Electric has a 52 week low of $48.06 and a 52 week high of $117.96. The company has a market capitalization of $124.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.76 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.80%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

