HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 51,945 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 682,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,945 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.61% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $32,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCPB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 88,701 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 2,749.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 185,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,511,000 after purchasing an additional 178,803 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1684 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

