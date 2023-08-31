HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 376,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,488 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sysco worth $29,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SYY opened at $70.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.22 and a 12-month high of $87.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.95 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 133.27%. Sysco’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.91.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.