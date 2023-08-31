HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 6,410 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,083 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Marathon Petroleum worth $28,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on MPC. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.1 %

MPC stock opened at $143.14 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,213.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 4,913 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $713,662.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,905 shares of company stock worth $4,513,612. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

