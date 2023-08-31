HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,953 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,953 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.50% of Nexstar Media Group worth $31,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Nexstar Media Group by 228.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nexstar Media Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nexstar Media Group

In other Nexstar Media Group news, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.58, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.85, for a total value of $1,578,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,568 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,958.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,297 shares of company stock worth $4,753,401. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $165.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $217.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.41.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.65%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Featured Articles

