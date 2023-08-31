Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.
Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.8 %
NYSE HIW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 672,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.96.
Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Highwoods Properties
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
