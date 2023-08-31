Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 15.0% in August

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,070,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 31st total of 3,540,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Highwoods Properties Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HIW traded down $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 672,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,896. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $31.96.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 38,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 4,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Highwoods Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

