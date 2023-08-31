Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,504,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Hilton Worldwide worth $211,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 77.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,526,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after acquiring an additional 709,638 shares during the period. Finally, Masterton Capital Management LP grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

HLT opened at $150.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.39 and a twelve month high of $157.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.82.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.05. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on HLT. StockNews.com began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

