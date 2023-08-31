Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,977 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Hologic were worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headinvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 10,712 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.4% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Hologic by 12.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Hologic by 4.1% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,824 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hologic stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.23. 623,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,341. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $960.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Hologic’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

