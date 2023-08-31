Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Home Capital Group Inc. (TSE:HCG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$44.29 and last traded at C$44.26, with a volume of 26425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.28.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Home Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.39%.

Home Capital Group Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group ( TSE:HCG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.19 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$148.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.60 million. Home Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 33.98%. Analysts forecast that Home Capital Group Inc. will post 5.9918699 EPS for the current year.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and non-residential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. The company provides various lending and savings solutions. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

