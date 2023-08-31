Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-1.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. Hormel Foods also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.61-$1.67 EPS.

HRL traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.61. 478,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,992,376. The company has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.43. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HRL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.71.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $210,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,056.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 31,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock worth $1,859,552. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

