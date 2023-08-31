HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.23-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

HP Stock Performance

HPQ stock opened at $29.29 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. The company has a market capitalization of $28.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01. HP has a 52-week low of $24.08 and a 52-week high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 121.57%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HP from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. 58.com reiterated a maintains rating on shares of HP in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $127,865.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,757.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 22,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $685,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 194,455 shares of company stock valued at $5,986,805. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HP by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,387,223 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $568,395,000 after acquiring an additional 421,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in HP by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,639,525 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $393,364,000 after buying an additional 2,686,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP by 114,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,025,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HP by 660.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

