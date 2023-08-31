Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Hubbell worth $21,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $326.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.74. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12-month low of $204.01 and a 12-month high of $340.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hubbell news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on HUBB shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.17.

About Hubbell

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

